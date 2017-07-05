Bulgarian Police Officers to Protest in Front of the National Assembly

Bulgarian police officers will meet in front of the National Assembly at 11:00, announced bTV.

The decision came after the unions and the Interior Minister Valentin Radev failed to understand each other. The police officers insist for an increase in their basic wages and a new law for the Interior Ministry.

Today, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told journalists that it is impossible Budget 2017 to include an increase in their salaries but he hopes that this might become real in 2018.

The third request of the protesters – to have compensation for clothes and uniforms, instead of buying them with personal means, was fulfilled.

Today's protest is expected to bring together policemen and firefighters from all across the country.