Rumen Radev Will Meet Donald Trump

The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will participate in the international conference of the three seas, (Baltic, Adriatic and Black) where he will meet his American counterpart Donald Trump. At the moment is not clear whether they will have a private chat but surely there is an opportunity for an acquaintance. The conference will involve leaders 12 countries on 6th of July in Warsaw.

Tonight Donald Trump will arrive in the Polish capital and it is expected that after the official conference Trump will address the Polish people from one of the biggest city squares. According to American sources he will talk about international security and the relationship of his country with Europe. From there Trump will fly to Hamburg for the meeting of G-20 and where he will meet his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin for the first time. inews.bg