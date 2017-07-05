Chain Crash Hinder the Movement on Trakia Motorway

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 5, 2017, Wednesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Chain Crash Hinder the Movement on Trakia Motorway

Chain crash happened on Trakia motorway in the direction of Burgas, reported bTV. Because of the crash was formed plug near the accident.

The movement is difficult.

A total of 12 emergency ambulances were dispatched, seven people were injured. They were taken to Sofia’s St. Anna and Pirogov Hospital.

According to the latest information, about 40 cars were involved in the incident.

Some of the witnesses said  the crash happened around 6 am  and there was a thick fog in the area.

Both ways on Trakia Motorway are closed now and cars have to return to the emergency lane.

Drivers also said that there is a fire near the road and it’s difficult for them to breath. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: chain crash, Trakia motorway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria