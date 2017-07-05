Chain Crash Hinder the Movement on Trakia Motorway

Chain crash happened on Trakia motorway in the direction of Burgas, reported bTV. Because of the crash was formed plug near the accident.

The movement is difficult.

A total of 12 emergency ambulances were dispatched, seven people were injured. They were taken to Sofia’s St. Anna and Pirogov Hospital.

According to the latest information, about 40 cars were involved in the incident.

Some of the witnesses said the crash happened around 6 am and there was a thick fog in the area.

Both ways on Trakia Motorway are closed now and cars have to return to the emergency lane.

Drivers also said that there is a fire near the road and it’s difficult for them to breath.