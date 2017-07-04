Trump is Going to Offer Gas Delivery to Central and Eastern Europe

The American president will use the constantly increasing deliveries of American natural gas as negotiation tool at a meeting in Warsaw with dozen of leaders of countries dependent on Russia for energy.

In the last couple of years Moscow reduced deliveries while having a feud with neighboring countries. Import from the United States would significantly decrease their dependency from Russia.

Donald Trump will attend a conference named “Three Seas'' ( involving countries on the Adriatic, Baltic and Black sea). The meeting is just before the gathering of G-20 in Germany where Trump and Putin will meet for the first time. A main goal of the ''Three Seas'' project is development of the regional energy infrastructure including the terminals for import of liquid natural gas and pipelines. Some of the countries part of the initiative are Poland, Austria, Hungary, Latvia and Estonia.

It is expected that by 2020 the United States will become the third largest exporter of liquid natural gas just four years after opening their first terminal for export. The American exporters sold a big part of the their gas reserve signing long term contracts and they have more projects in mind for the near future.