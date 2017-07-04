Interior Minister Warns Employees Against Going on Strike

They have a right to protest, not to go on strike, Interior Minister Valentin Radev said regarding prepared protests by employees of the ministry for tomorrow, according to bTV.

‚‘They told me "this is not against you". I am from the government, it is against me. I am the person who is closest to the Finance Minister and to the Prime Minister and to the government at all‘‘, said the Interior Minister.

Radev said he had been minister for nearly two months and held talks with trade unions on all issues, including clothing and wages. The issues have to be resolved gradually in time.

