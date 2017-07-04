BDZ Managed to Pay Part of its Debt
The Bulgarian State Railway repaid 5,497 million leva from its debt to “Eurofima'' (The European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock. It is part of reforms in the company for its recovery and development.
By the end of the month it is expected that an additional transaction of 13, 650 million leva will be transferred to Eurofima which to put an end to all obligations. inews.bg
