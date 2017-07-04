BDZ Managed to Pay Part of its Debt

Business | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 16:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BDZ Managed to Pay Part of its Debt

The Bulgarian State Railway repaid 5,497 million leva from its debt to “Eurofima'' (The European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock. It is part of reforms in the company for its recovery and development.

By the end of the month it is expected that an additional transaction of 13, 650 million leva will be transferred to Eurofima which to put an end to all obligations. inews.bg

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, debt, reform
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria