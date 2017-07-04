EP Approves Maria Gabriel’s Candidature for EU Commissioner

The European Parliament approved with a vast majority the candidature of MEP Maria Gabriel who was proposed by the Bulgarian government to become the next Bulgarian EU Commissioner, reported BNR.

A public hearing of the Bulgarian MEP was held on June 20 at the European Parliament where Maria Gabriel was answering in the course of three hours questions of five Parliamentary committees.

After the voting at the European Parlieament the EC President Jean Claud Juncker is expected to send a letter to all EU member states asking them to approve the Bulgarian candidature.

"I am convinced that Commissioner Maria Gabriel's professionalism and dedication will move the EU forward on the path to a truly digital single market," EPP President Joseph Daul commented in Twitter, quoted by bTV.

The final approval had to be given by the ambassadors of the 28 member states.

Maria Gabriel is expected to become EU Commissioner for Digital and Society on the eve of the weekly sitting of the European Commission next Wednesday.

"Responsibility" and "union" promised Maria Gabriel in his first speech as Commissioner.

The commissioner for the digital economy and society will support the implementation of the digital single market strategy that the European Commission adopted in May 2015 and on the basis of which it presented a mid-term review on 10 May. The commissioner will contribute to delivering a digital single market helping to lay the groundwork for Europe's digital future with pan-continental telecommunications networks, digital services that cross borders and a wave of innovative European start-ups.

Gabriel, a member of Bulgaria’s governing conservative GERB party, has been a member of the European Parliament in the group of the European People’s Party (EPP) since 2009. As of 2014 she is EPP group vice-president in the European Parliament and head of the Bulgarian Delegation in the EPP group.