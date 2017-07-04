Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Amid Reports of Fire Alarms

Bulgaria: Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Amid Reports of Fire Alarms

A series of social media users posted messages and photos of hundreds of travellers exiting the building at the airport in west London.

One Twitter user, Ben Smith, wrote: "London Heathrow Terminal 3 currently being evacuated. Fire Alarms going off. Lots of confusion." 

Terminal 3 is second only to Terminal 5 in terms of activity. It handles 50,000 passengers a day flying on a range of airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and some BA flights.

Around 250 flights arrive and depart at the terminal each day.

The alarm was triggered at around 12.32pm, while the terminal was busy with passengers checking in for transatlantic flights, as well as services to the Gulf and Asia.

Heathrow Airport, the UK, evacuation
