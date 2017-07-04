Putin and Trump to meet Friday in Hamburg
World | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 14:51| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been circling one another, intrigued yet at a distance, ever since the former real estate tycoon launched his convention-busting White House bid, according to CNN.
This week they will come face-to-face in one of the most keenly awaited meetings between two heads of state in years, one that is rich with political, geostrategic and personal storylines.
At the G20 summit in Germany, Trump will greet the man believed by US intelligence agencies to have conceived an intelligence plot to disrupt last year's election and to help him take power.
Over the last four years, Trump has lavishly praised Putin, reviled by most of Washington as a US enemy; noted that the Russian leader has been "very nice" to him and denied his own previous claims that they have met before.
The extraordinary circumstances and political implications of their talks in Hamburg will ensure that their meeting later this week, and any encounter before the cameras in less-formal moments of the G20, is highly scrutinized.
But there's an added dimension to the encounter simply because it involves Putin and Trump.
Both men are well-known for using swaggering machismo at public appearances to intimidate opponents and project an image of strength, aware of the key role of body language in creating a political narrative.
- » Turkey's Opposition Party Takes Contested Referendum to European Court
- » Greek Coast Guard Ship Fired Warning Shots at Turkish Cargo Ship
- » Empty Plenary Hall - Problem of the European Parliament
- » Intense Earthquake Swarm Near Ohrid, Macedonia
- » White House: Donald Trump Will Not Visit UK Next 2 Weeks
- » New bird flu cases found in France
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)