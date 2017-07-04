Medical Doctors Organize a Protest
Today doctors from Sheynovo hospital are protesting against the violence from patients and in particular after the accident with their colleague Albena Gagova.
She was viciously beaten during working hours. The doctor was unconscious for more than 20 minutes. Her nose is broken and her upper lip is torn. The man who attacked her named Vladimir Stoyanov is facing charges and could go to jail for up to five years. The investigation continues, reported by BGNES.
The incident with Gagova is not isolated case and the protest addressing the systematic aggression they have to endure. The doctors from Sheynovo hospital also received a declaration of support form other medical facilities. All day they will wear armbands symbolizing their indignation. inews.bg
