Bulgaria: Council of Ministers Presents Mechanism to Keep Children at School

''Every child in Bulgaria must visit school and leave it educated, literate and with knowledge'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the presentation of a plan for collaboration between institutions to include and keep children within the education system, according to BGNES.

''Only this can guarantee the prosperity of the economy and the country'', the Prime Minister said.

''Education is a top priority of this government. I do not remember another government with a specific number, which is about BGN 330M per year to increase teacher salaries. This is not the most important thing. The most important  is that we must have educated people in Bulgaria'', PM pointed out.

He wants the government and ministries to be committed to the education of children. “This is a highway of knowledge. Only with the human potential we have, we can achieve more productivity,” he added.

"Unemployment is currently 6%. It cannot fall anymore, because   in some ethnic groups, people do not know how to write and read. In this way it is impossible for them to  find any work.

Few days ago Eurostat announced that the Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2017 was 6%, down from 6.1% a month earlier and from 7.9% in May 2016.

The May 2017 figure for Bulgaria represented about 196 000 people, a notable drop below the figure of 200 000. Bulgaria's May 2016 unemployment figure represented about 260 000 people.

In May 2016, Bulgaria's unemployment was below the EU average of the time of 8.7%. In May 2017, it was below the EU average of 7.8%.

‘’A higher productivity of labour can only be achieved by using the human potential and Bulgaria will begin measuring up with the rest when its productivity becomes comparable to that in more advanced countries’’, the PM minister further said.

