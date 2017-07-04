Without Driving License, Drunk or on Drugs on the Road

Society | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Without Driving License, Drunk or on Drugs on the Road

Around one thousand offenders on the road every week are caught by the police. They drive without driving license or under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This was reported by chief inspector Rossen Rapchev from traffic police. Only about 10% had their registration numbers removed from their vehicles. New rules should make sure that more offenders will be held accountable for their actions. Passengers will also be checked by the authorities.

According to Rapchev the summer is the most rough time of year when it comes to road safety due to the increased traffic. This is why all available crews from traffic police will be on main roads, especially near summer resorts and the border with Greece and Turkey. Speeding and aggression will not be tolerated, said chief inspector Rapchev. inews.bg

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic police
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria