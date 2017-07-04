Greek Coast Guard Ship Fired Warning Shots at Turkish Cargo Ship

Bulgaria: Greek Coast Guard Ship Fired Warning Shots at Turkish Cargo Ship pixabay.com

А Greek coast guard ship fired warning shots at a Turkish-flagged cargo ship off the coast of the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes Monday. Reportedly, the ship was suspected of transporting narcotics, Ekathimerini writes.

According to reports, the shots were fired because the M/V ACT freight ship did not respond to repeated calls made by the Greek coast guard. The incident ended after the ship headed into Turkish territorial waters.

CNN Turk said the Hellenic Coast Guard opened fire after the Turkish-flagged ship refused to comply with instructions to dock at the port of Rhodes for an inspection.

Turkish media said the incident left 16 bullet holes in the vessel and that it was in international waters, heading to Korfez in the Marmara region of Turkey from Iskenderun in the south of the country.

The incident occurred as the high-level Cyprus talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana entered their second week. The negotiations were expected last night to grapple with the thorny issue of post-settlement security.

