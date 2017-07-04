Bulgarian President: ‘Minister Nenchev ‘’landed’’ Aviation on Ground

‘’Minister Nenchev and Tsvetan Tsvetanov ‘’landed’’ the aviation on the ground’’, President Rumen Radev told journalists during the talks for the technical condition of the military planes, reported bTV.

He spoke in front of the Court Palace in connection with the lawsuit against former defence minister Nikolay Nenchev.

According to Radev, Nenchev failed in diversifying aircraft maintenance with Poland, as he secured only a contract for the repair of 6 engines. Radev stressed on the need of a wider contract for integrated logistic maintenance.

At the same time, Nenchev cut off the supplies from Russia, the President said, adding that in the end the aviation came to a complete collapse.

Radev was telling Nenchev he should first secure an immediate contract with Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG and then explore opportunities for diversification of some services with Poland.

Today, in the studio of "This Morning", Nikolay Nenchev showed documents that the current president has approved his actions in terms of combat aviation. "I have not recommended contracts with Poland," Radev answered.

In his words, at the end, a contract was signed for only six engines.

Regarding the actions of GERB Deputy Chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov, one of the initiators of the commission, the President said: "Tsvetanov does not understand anything related with fighters. He only understands how to buy apartments''

"This parliament produces political scandals, but it does not produce laws," the President said.

Meanwhile during his meeting with the PM Boyko Borisov on Monday, they agreed that upholding Bulgaria’s positions internationally requires consent and joint actions of all state institutions. / Focus News Agency