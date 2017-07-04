Empty Plenary Hall - Problem of the European Parliament

It turns out that the empty plenary hall and the deputies that are not working is also a problem for the European Parliament (EP), according to bTV.

This was the reason for a clash between the European Commission and the EP presidents - Jean-Claude Juncker and Antonio Tajani.

''This is not serious'', Juncker said because of the presence of only thirty - in his words - MEPs in the hall.

The plenary meeting was scheduled to discuss the end of the Maltese presidency of the Council of the EU.

''This is not serious. If here today was the German Chancellor Angela Merkel or the French President Emmanuel Macron, the room would be full'', said Juncker.

He was interrupted twice by Tajani, who insisted on a respectful tone to the institution.

''You can criticize Parliament, but you cannot control it'', Tajani said.

''I will no longer take part in such meetings, and it's also needed a respect for the small states'', Juncker said.