Bulgaria: Volvo's Self Driving Cars Are Having Unexpected Problem

Volvo recently found that its self-driving cars cannot recognize kangaroos because their manner of movement is different from other large animals. Speaking with ABC Australia, Volvo Australia's technical manager David Pickett said the animal's hopping confuses the car's animal detection system.

The system has been tested with other wildlife and has been proven to work safely. The cars detect animals by using the ground as reference point in order to determine an object's distance. According to a 2016 report generated by insurance providers, kangaroos cause more accidents than any other animal in Australia, accounting for nine out of 10 animal related collisions.

