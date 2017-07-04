The French President's Official Photo Features Two Smartphones

French president Emmanuel Macron released his official photo, which features the newly elected head of state standing in front of his desk. The photo is perfectly centered, with Macron framed by French and EU flags in front of an open window, but it's the items on his desk that are most interesting: three books, a clock and what appears to be two smartphones.

Including the smartphones is a deliberate and telling decision for Macron, who has positioned himself as a pro-business politician who wants to bolster France's startup economy. It may also be the first time that smartphones have ever been featured in an official portrait for a head of state, according to the French news station LCI. 

