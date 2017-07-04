Turkey is Going to Build its Own Airplane Carrier

Politics » DEFENSE | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey is Going to Build its Own Airplane Carrier

The Turkish naval fleet will join the countries that have their own airplane carrier. The country not only plans to get one but build it by themselves. This was declared by the president Recep Erdogan during a ceremony presenting new military ship also made by Turkey.

''By 2023 Turkey will gain independence from foreign military companies. We are going to build an airplane carrier. Our goal is to become a global leader in shipbuilding and a carrier is not just a dream'' said Erdogan, reported by BGNES. inews.bg

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Recep Erdogan, Airplane Carrier
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria