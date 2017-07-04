Turkey is Going to Build its Own Airplane Carrier

The Turkish naval fleet will join the countries that have their own airplane carrier. The country not only plans to get one but build it by themselves. This was declared by the president Recep Erdogan during a ceremony presenting new military ship also made by Turkey.

''By 2023 Turkey will gain independence from foreign military companies. We are going to build an airplane carrier. Our goal is to become a global leader in shipbuilding and a carrier is not just a dream'' said Erdogan, reported by BGNES. inews.bg