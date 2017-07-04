NIMH: Rains Possible in East Bulgaria, Max Temperatures Between 21° and 26°

There will still be rains in some areas in Eastern Bulgaria before noon, though weaker and decreasing.

In the rest of the country, clouds will disperse and decrease in the afternoon to mostly sunny weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

In the Eastern half of the country, there will be moderate, sometimes strong wind from North-Northwest.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 21° and 26°.

There are bad conditions for tourism on the mountains today, according to the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).



It is raining in the whole of Balkan Mountain. The weather in the mountains is cloudy, foggy and windy. Temperatures vary between 8 and 16 degrees.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.