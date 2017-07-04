State of Emergency Declared In Samokov due to Torrential Rains

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: State of Emergency Declared In Samokov due to Torrential Rains bTV

State of emergency was declared in Bulgaria’s town on Samokov, after torrential rains flooded part of the town, according to BGNES.

Yesterday afternoon, the Bokludzha River overflowed and flooded houses, kindergartens and public buildings, NovaTV reported.

Today begins the describing process of the damages caused by the flood.

The reason for it was the falling rain of 170 liters per square meter. Most rainfalls were registered in the region of Kneja and Pleven. Thousands of decares of agricultural produce have been destroyed. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: state of emergency, overflood, river, Samokov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria