State of Emergency Declared In Samokov due to Torrential Rains
State of emergency was declared in Bulgaria’s town on Samokov, after torrential rains flooded part of the town, according to BGNES.
Yesterday afternoon, the Bokludzha River overflowed and flooded houses, kindergartens and public buildings, NovaTV reported.
Today begins the describing process of the damages caused by the flood.
The reason for it was the falling rain of 170 liters per square meter. Most rainfalls were registered in the region of Kneja and Pleven. Thousands of decares of agricultural produce have been destroyed.
