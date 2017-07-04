Minions Have Made Some People Very, Very Rich

This weekend, Despicable Me 3 will premiere in more U.S. theaters than any other movie in history. As Variety reports, 4,529 theaters will show the film. The movie is the fourth release in the franchise that first introduced the freaky little yellow monsters known as Minions to the world in 2010. And it could generate up to $100 million for Illumination and Universal, according to some projections.

However many millions of dollars it rakes in this weekend, the Minions franchise is already shaping up to be one of the most lucrative in history, grossing 2.7 billion dollars worldwide for all of the films, including the spinoff feature, Minions. The characters have also helped generate at least 70 million dollars a year in sales of consumer products like plush toys, phone cases, and clothing.