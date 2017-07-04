Intense Earthquake Swarm Near Ohrid, Macedonia

An intense earthquake swarm is in progress near the city of Ohrid, Macedonia since June 18, 2017. Major earthquakes occurred in this region during historical times and the seismic hazard is among the highest of the Balkan Peninsula, reported the Watchers. The last prominent earthquake in this region occurred on February 18, 1911. It was a magnitude 6.7 earthquake at a depth of 15 km (9.3 km).

Nearby witnesses reported strong to 'extremely violent' shaking, lasting 6 - 8 seconds, broken walls and windows, and power outages.