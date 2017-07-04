Protests in Asenovgrad Continue

Every night from now on in front of the monument of Tsar Ivan Assen II in Asenovgrad will continue to go people, decided last night the assembled parents of the victims of the accident, according to BGNES.



Protesters will do everything necessary to inform the municipality and urge not to politicize and escalate protests. On Sunday, a massive protest is planned.



Meanwhile, the mayor of Asenovgrad Dr. Emil Karaivanov proposed to organize a national round table on ethnic issues after thousands of people from across the country took part in the protest at Saturday.



The police managed to handle the situation on Sunday night and despite the escalation of the tension, there were no serious incidents. The police said there had been provocations.



Mladen Marinov, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior said that persons without the relevant address registration were removed from the neighborhood. This will continue to be systematically applied as a measure of not having any transients./ BNT