Bulgaria: Decisive Day for the Bulgarian Candidate for European Commissioner

Today is the day that the final decision for the Bulgarian Commissioner. It is expected that later today the European Parliament will vote the nomination for Maria Gabriel, reported by NOVA.

If her candidacy is accepted she is going to head the Digital Economy and Society also known as DESI. The Bulgarian candidate already received full support from all commissions. Maria Gabriel is going to be officially appointed after the vote of the council of the ministers. inews.bg

