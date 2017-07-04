Bomb Threat at Sofia Airport

Second fake call saying there is a bomb at Sofia Airport happened after the one from 23th of June.

It came from the national emergency number 112 and the caller said the explosive device was hidden somewhere in Terminal 2. The police took the necessary precautions. After thorough search nothing suspicious was found. The Terminal was open at 20:08h, reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

There were no delayed flights or problems with the schedule. Meanwhile the caller has already been identified and the police are working on clearing up the case. inews.bg