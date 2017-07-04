Cinema in the Zoo in July

Sofia Zoo is the best place of interest for the kids of Sofia. The capital’s Zoo was found in the beginning of 1888 and is a great place for spending your time with your children. Initially, the zoo was located in the park of the former royal palace, with the primary attraction being a Eurasian Black Vulture caught in Bulgaria and exhibited in a cage in the garden.



Later, pheasants and deer were added to the collection but since the exhibits and facilities of the time proved inadequate to accommodate a pair of Brown Bears, Tsar Ferdinand of Bulgaria ordered a grant of land to be awarded to Sofia Zoo on the grounds of the former botanical garden, then in the outskirts of the city.



Now there is a large variety of species in the Sofia Zoo, including many mammals, birds, reptiles and insects, also the most popular species are the black panther, the tigers, the hippopotamus and so on.



This summer Sofia Zoo offers for its visitors something new – Cinema in the Zoo. It will screen three wildlife documentaries on three evenings in July.



The open-air movies of world-famous film-makers will be shown at the Sofia Zoo’s Summer Stage, the organizers said, quoted by ViewSofia.



40% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Sofia Zoo and its inhabitants.



Before the start of the screenings, all visitors who have purchased a Cinema in the Zoo ticket will be able to join a short evening tour during which they will learn curious facts about some of the zoo residents.



We kindly ask you to be quiet during the tours which will start at 20:00!



Program:



March of the Penguins 2 (L’Empereur)

France, 2016, 88’

Director and writer: Luc Jacquet



After 2 months of shooting in unique conditions in Antarctica last winter, Luc Jacquet returns with a new film shot mostly in 4K, with unseen submarine and droneshots. This new story sees a young penguin about to embark on his first journey, following the mysterious call that compels every penguin, when winter falls, to set out for an unknown destination.

Through the eyes and memories of his 45-year-old elder, we will contemplate this decisive moment, this magnetic call: we will follow our penguin closely during his enthralling journey, focusing on his doubts, his fears, and the challenges that face him at every step... "March of the Penguins 2 - The Call" tells the destiny of one penguin whose powerful and mysterious instinct enables him to survive.



Embrace of the Serpent ( El abrazo de la serpiente)

Language: Spanish, German

Translation: Bulgarian subtitles, English subtitles

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Historical

Colombia/Venezuela/ Argentina, 2015, 122’

At once blistering and poetic, the ravages of colonialism cast a dark shadow over the South American landscape in EMBRACE OF THE SERPENT, the third feature by Ciro Guerra. Filmed in stunning black-and-white, SERPENT centers on Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman and the last survivor of his people, and the two scientists who, over the course of 40 years, build a friendship with him. The film was inspired by the real-life journals of two explorers (Theodor Koch-Grünberg and Richard Evans Schultes) who traveled through the Colombian Amazon during the last century in search of the sacred and difficult-to-find psychedelic Yakruna plant.



The Salt of the Earth

Language: French, Italian

Translation: Bulgarian subtitles

Genre: Documentary

France/Brasil/Italy, 2014, 110’

The documentary portrait of photographer Sebastiao Salgado, whose body of work reflects an undiminished hope in human civilisation, is grounded in his longstanding career as a photojournalist.



For the last forty years, the photographer Sebastiao Salgado has been travelling through the continents, in the footsteps of an ever-changing humanity. He has witnessed some of the major events of our recent history; international conflicts, starvation and exodus. Salgado's heart-wrenching photos of human tragedies have been featured globally, but Salgado has also been blamed for exploiting the victims for his own gains. Sebastiao Salgado's life and work are revealed to us by his son, Juliano, who accompanied him during his last travels, and by Wim Wenders, himself a photographer and great lover of black and white photography.

"When you photograph poverty and suffering, you have to give a certain dignity to your subject, and avoid slipping into voyeurism. It's not easy. It can only be achieved on condition that you develop a good rapport with the people in front of the lens, and you really get inside their lives and their situation. Very few photographers manage this. /.../ I think that Sebastiao offered real dignity to all those people who found themselves in front of his lens. His photographs aren't about him, but about all those people!"



The program is organized in partnership between Sofia Film Fest and Sofia Zoo.



