From Sofia to Burgas for 8 Hours with Bulgarian Air Due to Delays

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 4, 2017, Tuesday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: From Sofia to Burgas for 8 Hours with Bulgarian Air Due to Delays pixabay.com

Eight hours - a new record for flight from Sofia to Burgas for dozens of Bulgarian air passengers on Saturday, reported bTV .

People, including small children, have spent hours in the metropolitan airport and they didn’t know when they would fly. After several times their flight had been postponed, they finally had to wait for the plane from Milan, which was also arriving late.

Instead of 4pm, the passengers arrived in Burgas after midnight.

Yesterday, such an "adventure" was experienced by those traveling with Bulgaria Air for Varna - the evening flight turned into morning and the morning one into afternoon.

The  Bulgarian airline at this stage did not comment the reasons for the  big delays.

According to the European rules, if our flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, we can refuse the trip and within 7 days the airline must recover our money. In this case, we can also claim compensation between 250 and 600 euros

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Air, passengers, delays, Varna, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria