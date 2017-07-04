From Sofia to Burgas for 8 Hours with Bulgarian Air Due to Delays

Eight hours - a new record for flight from Sofia to Burgas for dozens of Bulgarian air passengers on Saturday, reported bTV .

People, including small children, have spent hours in the metropolitan airport and they didn’t know when they would fly. After several times their flight had been postponed, they finally had to wait for the plane from Milan, which was also arriving late.

Instead of 4pm, the passengers arrived in Burgas after midnight.

Yesterday, such an "adventure" was experienced by those traveling with Bulgaria Air for Varna - the evening flight turned into morning and the morning one into afternoon.

The Bulgarian airline at this stage did not comment the reasons for the big delays.

According to the European rules, if our flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, we can refuse the trip and within 7 days the airline must recover our money. In this case, we can also claim compensation between 250 and 600 euros