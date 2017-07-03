The Demolition of the Monument in Front of the National Palace of Culture has Started

The project for dismantling the remains of the 1300 years Bulgaria monument has began. This was reported by the chairman of the town planning commission Silvia Hristova.

“We will approach with a lot of caution. It is extremely important because of the sculptures by professor Starchev and their artistic value. Some of the leading experts in the field of conservation from the Historical Museum of Sofia are engaged in the project. Care and attention are crucial in order to prevent any damage to the sculptures and the area around the monument” said Hristova.

She also explained that the decision for the deconstruction is from 2014. After the project is completed the space in the area will be cultivated by designers. iNews.bg