Nikolaevo V reservoir overflows, no injured
Business | July 3, 2017, Monday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
After intense and torrential rainfall, the water of Nikolaevo V dam overflowed at around 13:20 in the area of Tenekien Han, Pleven region, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said.
After intense and torrential rainfall, the water of Nikolaevo V dam overflowed at around 13:20 in the area of Tenekien Han, Pleven region, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said.
Second-class road Pleven-Lovech is closed for all motor vehicles due to flooding and a large landslide. All vehicles in the sector have been evacuated. There are no casualties or people in trouble./FOCUS News Agency/
- » Kurdish militants kill security forces, workers in southeast
- » Inquiry panel on Gripen is anti-Radev panel
- » 18 missing in bus crash 'probably dead'
- » European ministers want 'code of conduct' for migrant rescue NGOs
- » US-backed force enters Syria’s Isis-held Raqqa from south, says monitor
- » Qatar blockade developed after multilateral deal violations, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Turkey says
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)