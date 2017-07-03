Nikolaevo V reservoir overflows, no injured

Bulgaria: Nikolaevo V reservoir overflows, no injured

After intense and torrential rainfall, the water of Nikolaevo V dam overflowed at around 13:20 in the area of Tenekien Han, Pleven region, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said.
Second-class road Pleven-Lovech is closed for all motor vehicles due to flooding and a large landslide. All vehicles in the sector have been evacuated. There are no casualties or people in trouble./FOCUS News Agency/

