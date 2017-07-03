18 Missing in Bus Crash 'Probably Dead'

July 3, 2017
Eighteen people unaccounted for after Monday's bus crash in southern Germany are believed to have died in the flames that engulfed the vehicle, said police, AFP reported.


"Thirty passengers were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries. The others are believed to have died in the burning tour bus," which had been carrying 48 people, police said in a statement./ FOCUS News Agency

