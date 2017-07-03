European Ministers Want 'Code of Conduct' for Migrant Rescue NGOs
Interior ministers from France, Germany and Italy said Monday they planned to draw up a "code of conduct" for charities operating boats in the Mediterranean to rescue migrants making the perilous crossing from Africa to Europe, AFP reported.
The ministers also agreed to look into ways to support the coast guard in Libya and help the UN refugee agency to set up more camps in the north African country, a statement from the French interior ministry said./ FOCUS News Agency/
