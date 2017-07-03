Theodore Ushev announces a new project

The talented artist based in Canada continues to create as his new project ''Whirligig'' has been accepted for funding by the National Film Center. For many years the Bulgarian creates fascinating animated shorts praised by both critics and audience. The distinctive experimental style of the animation as well as the heavy subject matters handled in the storytelling earned him number of festival prizes and international recognition. Recently he was also chosen to become a judge at the Oscars. After the success and Oscar nomination of ''Blind Vaysha'' has turned him into a recognizable figure to the Bulgarian audience which is a great indication for many future ventures to be realized in his homeland.

''Whirligig'' will be his first feature film. He will also take the role of the director which is a bit of a limit when taken into consideration the fact that he had full creative power in most of his previous works. Screenwriter is the writer of the novel Vladislav Todorov known for his book ''Dzift'' that also turned into a very successful feature film. It is guaranteed Ushev will remain true to his style and will implement animation effects in the film. The movie will introduce a dark and dystopian reality while the Buzludzha monument(as well as other soviet era constructions) will have a central role in the storyline. The project that will involve people from both Romania and Canada is especially exciting because it will go into the uncharted territories of science fiction. A genre rarely explored in Bulgaria or the Balkans for that matter. ''Whirligig'' is a dystopian fairy tale where the funny trips the scary, irony breaks curses, the absurd acquires solid logic and language does atrocities to this wonder called human. It is a pity that we will have to wait as shooting starts in the autumn of 2018.