Qatar blockade developed after multilateral deal violations, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Turkey says

Saudi Arabian ambassador to Turkey has told Daily Sabah Arabic that the Kingdom and other Gulf countries have decided to cut off ties with Qatar after years of requests to stop violating bilateral and multilateral agreements signed between the Gulf nations.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Hurayji, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Turkey told Daily Sabah Arabic that Saudi Arabia has presented a list of suspects posing threat to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt, but the latter failed to take action against them and offered shelter.

When asked why Saudi Arabia decided to cut off ties with Qatar, Hurayji said that Qatar has failed to fulfill pledges made over the years.

"For the past 20 years, we have established dialogue with Qatar, and Qatar made various pledges, with the most important one being the 2013 Riyadh Agreement and the commitments pledged in the 2014 agreement," the ambassador said, adding that Doha failed to fulfill the promises it made and respect the agreements.

"However, we affirm that we do not reject dialogue as long as it is constructive and productive" Al-Hurayji added.