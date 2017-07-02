New bird flu cases found in France

The French agriculture ministry says a case of the highly contagious H5N8 strain of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in northern France and it has put in place measures to contain the outbreak, Newshub reported.

The case was reported about 15km from where another outbreak was confirmed in Tournai, Belgium, earlier in June, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 11 cases of avian flu have been confirmed in Belgium since the start of June.

France is slowly recovering from a bird flu crisis that hammered the duck industry in southwestern France./ Focus News Agency