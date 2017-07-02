Italy threatens to close ports as ministers meet

The interior ministers of Germany, France and Italy are due to meet for crisis talks in Paris amid a warning from Italy that the influx of migrants into the country is unsustainable, BBC reported.
Italy has threatened to close its ports and impound rescue ships run by aid agencies carrying people from Libya.
It needs more support as people cross the Mediterranean from Africa in large numbers, the UN's refugee agency said.
Over 500,000 migrants have passed through Italian ports since 2014.
The Italian government has demanded action from other countries within the European Union following the arrival of 12,000 migrants in the space of just two days last week.
"What is happening in front of our eyes in Italy is an unfolding tragedy," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.
"This cannot be an Italian problem alone," he added.
The coastguard in Rome currently co-ordinates rescue missions in the area, but the Italian government said that other European countries should take in some of the huge number of migrants making the journey from Africa./ Focus News Agency

