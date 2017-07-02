Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 32 ° and 37 °

Meteorologist expect slightly lower temperatures on Sunday. It will still be hot though and the maximum will be mostly between 32 ° and 37 °. But on Monday, temperatures are supposed to slump substantially. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

On Saturday in Bulgaria, a total of 17 provinces were under a Code Red dangerous weather warning today, due to excessive heat. Up to 44 degrees Centigrade were forecast for Gabrovo, Haskovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Vraca and Yambol.

A Code Orange warning was in place for the rest of Bulgaria, consisting of the provinces Blagoevgrad, Kustendil, Smolian, Burgas, Pernik, Sofia (province and city), Vidin, Dobrich, Kardjali and Varna./ Focus News Agency