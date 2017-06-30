Bulgarian PM is on a Visit in Dubrovnik

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is in Croatian city of Dubrovnik for the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) within the final meetings of the Croatian SEECP Chairmanship, reported BNT.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part In a parallel meeting of foreign ministers on 30th of June. The Bulgarian Delegation also includes the Minister for Bulgaria's Presidency of The Council of the EU, Lilyana Pavlova.

The need for common policies of the Balkan countries within NATO and the EU and the importance of the Euro-Atlantic future for the whole region will be the emphasis in the speech of Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the forum.

The final meeting of the Member States of the South East Europe Co-operation Process within the Croatian Chairmanship started in the morning on 30th of June with a meeting of the foreign ministers. The Summit of Heads of State and Government will take place in the afternoon.