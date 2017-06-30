Part of Praga Blvd and Knyaz Al. Dondukov in Sofia to be Closed Due to Reconstruction

On Sunday, the traffic will be closed between the "Prague" Blvd., from Pencho Slaveykov Blvd., to "Gen. Skobelev " and on Monday -" Knyaz Alexander Dondukov "Blvd. from Str " Serdika " to" G. S. Rakovski ". This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova during the inspection of the repair of ''Asen Yordanov'' Blvd, reported bTV.

‘’On Sunday we will start the complete reconstruction of "Prague" Blvd. There will be a complete closure - from "Pencho Slaveikov" Blvd to ‘’Pette Kiosheta’’ - "Gen. Skobelev ". We will make reconstruction of the road, sidewalks and replacement of lighting fixtures", Fandakova further said.

‘’On Monday, we are also going to start the reconstruction of ‘’Dondukov’’ Blvd in the section of the Council of Ministers - from "Serdika" Street to "G. S. Rakovski " with a complete closure of the boulevard so that we can succeed in the beginning of the autumn. The deadlines were extended because of the decision to preserve the pavement’’, she added.