Echemishka Tunnel on Hemus Motorway in the Direction to Varna Re-opened for Traffic

Echemishka tunnel on Hemus motorway in the direction to Varna was re-opened for traffic on 30th of June, reported BNT. At the moment, there is a traffic jam of TIR lorriess in the direction to Sofia, as the tunnel is being washed.

The renovated facility is equipped with new lighting fixtures, a fan, alternative power supply and video surveillance. The road section is re-surfaced and the markings are with rumble stips to ensure the safety of the travellers.

After inspecting the tunnel, Regional Minister Nikolai Nankov said that the facility had not been repaired since 1984. According to indicative estimates, between BGN 220 and 240 million are needed only for 45 km of road resurfacing for the remaining unrepaired tunnels and bridge facilities on Hemus motorway, Nankov said, adding that the resource will be gradually provided.

Regarding the repair of the bridge facility at Vitinya, the Minister reminded that it had started with more than two months of delay and therefore it was pointless to open "Vitinya" tunnel for traffic, provided that the bridge is not ready. At least 40 days of work are needed to finish the repairs on it.