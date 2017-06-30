Serious Crash Between Two Busses Closed the Road Between Burgas and Sozopol

A serious crash between two buses closed the road from Burgas to the Southern Black Sea coast, bTV announced.

The incident is at the end of the "Moriaci" stop before Sozopol.

Shortly after 9 am, a bus with a Burgas registration, carrying Czech tourists, has hit another bus with passengers.

The crash hit the driver of the second bus and the traveler next to him- both of them representatives of the Czech company. The two are accommodated in a shock room of the Burgas hospital.

A dozen other passengers were taken to the hospital without serious injuries.

The Czech tourists traveled for a holiday in Lozenets.

No injured tourists from the first bus.

The traffic jam in the area of the crash is good, and the traffic is redirected through Marinka village.

Police advise is drivers to delay their journey if it is not necessary.