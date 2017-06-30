Angel Mitev to Run the National Palace of Culture

Angel Mitev, who until now led the state-owned company "Restoration", took over the post of Executive Director of the National Palace of Culture after the withdrawal of Miroslav Borshosh from the position, Minister of Culture Boil Banov announced at a special press conference, according to bTV.

''The main task for Mitev will be the repair of the National Palace of Culture on time and its adaptation to host the Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council.He is a competent man working for years with construction and culture heritage preservation'', Banov said.



''My election as Executive Director and members of the Board of Directors at this stage is exclusively related to the repair - with its completion on time and, consequently, it will become a prerequisite for the development of the culture for years to come'', commented Banov



"At the moment, this choice is not focused on the creative part, it is only a pragmatic decision’’, he added.



Miroslav Borshosh withdrew until the completion of all inquiries into NDK's spending of money earmarked for Bulgaria's EU Council presidency.