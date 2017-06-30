Total Producer Price Index in May 2017 Decreased by 1.2% compared to April 2017

Business » FINANCE | June 30, 2017, Friday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Total Producer Price Index in May 2017 Decreased by 1.2% compared to April 2017

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in May 2017 decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous month.

Lower prices were registered in the manufacturing by 1.6%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.2%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.4% and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 1.1%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 1.0%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.5%, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Total Producer Price Index in May 2017 increased by 3.9% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 5.2%, in the manufacturing by 4.2% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 13.3%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 6.1% and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 3.8%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in May 2017 decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.9% and in the manufacturing by 0.8%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices increased by 0.1%. In the manufacturing2 , compared to the previous month the prices went down in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.7% and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 1.0%, while the domestic prices rose in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.6% and in the manufacture of food products by 0.3%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in May 2017 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.7%, in the manufacturing by 3.5% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%. In the manufacturing compared to May 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 15.2%, in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 3.8% and in the manufacture of tobacco products by 3.0%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.5% and in the in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.4%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in May 2017 decreased by 2.6% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices fell by 2.5%. More significant prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.7%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.2%, while the prices rose in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 1.3%, in the manufacture of paper and paper products and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 1.1%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in May 2017 increased by 4.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 5.0% compared to May 2016. The non-domestic prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 12.9% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 8.6%. The prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.7%.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Producer Price Index in Industry, producer price index on domestic market, producer price index on domestic market, Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market, Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market, National Statistical Institute
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria