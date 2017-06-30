Total Producer Price Index in May 2017 Decreased by 1.2% compared to April 2017

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in May 2017 decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous month.

Lower prices were registered in the manufacturing by 1.6%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.2%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.4% and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 1.1%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 1.0%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.5%, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Total Producer Price Index in May 2017 increased by 3.9% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 5.2%, in the manufacturing by 4.2% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 13.3%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 6.1% and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 3.8%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in May 2017 decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.9% and in the manufacturing by 0.8%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices increased by 0.1%. In the manufacturing2 , compared to the previous month the prices went down in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.7% and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 1.0%, while the domestic prices rose in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.6% and in the manufacture of food products by 0.3%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in May 2017 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.7%, in the manufacturing by 3.5% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%. In the manufacturing compared to May 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 15.2%, in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 3.8% and in the manufacture of tobacco products by 3.0%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.5% and in the in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.4%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in May 2017 decreased by 2.6% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices fell by 2.5%. More significant prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.7%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.2%, while the prices rose in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 1.3%, in the manufacture of paper and paper products and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 1.1%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in May 2017 increased by 4.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 5.0% compared to May 2016. The non-domestic prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 12.9% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 8.6%. The prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.7%.