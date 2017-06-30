German MPs Approve Gay Marriage in Snap Vote
A clear majority of German MPs have voted to legalise same-sex marriage, days after Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped her opposition to a vote, according to BBC.
The reform gives gay men and lesbians full marital rights, and allows them to adopt children.
At present, same-sex couples are limited to civil unions.
Mrs Merkel's political opponents were strongly in favour. But Mrs Merkel, who gave MPs the go-ahead for a free vote only on Monday, voted against.
The measure was backed by 393 lawmakers, while 226 voted against and four abstained.
The German legal code will now read: "Marriage is entered into for life by two people of different or the same sex", AFP news agency reported.
