Turkey Handed Over the 6- month Presidency of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation to Ukraine

Turkey handed over the six-month rotating presidency of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) to Ukraine on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.



Following the 36th BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz made the handover to Ukraine.



Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko accepted the role on behalf of his country’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

"We will do our best to repeat Turkey's achievements," Pristayko said.



During its chairmanship, Turkey’s main theme had been “Strengthening Partnership for Sustainable Development”, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.



Established in 1992, the BSEC calls itself a “multilateral political and economic initiative” aimed at peace, stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region.



The organization consists of 12 members, including Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.