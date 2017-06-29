NIMH: Lowest temperatures in July 13°-18°, highest 37°-42°

The average monthly temperature in July is expected to stand around and above normal levels, which are 22°-26° for plains, 18°-21° for high fields, and 6°-13° for mountains.

The lowest temperatures will vary between 13° and 18°, while the highest ones between 37° and 42°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.



The monthly quantity of rains will be around and under normal levels.



The month will begin with mostly sunny and hot weather. On July 2-3, with cold air coming, temperatures will significantly decrease. There will be thunder storms and conditions for hails. In July 6-10, the weather will be again sunny and dry with clouds in the afternoons.



There is higher probability of rains in separate places on July 8-9. Temperatures will increase to normal levels. This is the forecast for the first 10 days of July.