Bulgaria and Romania to Adopt Joint Strategy on Development of Dunabe Region

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and President of the Chamber of Deputies in Romania, Liviu Dragnea, agreed at a meeting in Bucharest that the two countries would work to create a Charter with common measures and projects for the development of the Dunabe region, reported BGNES.

In a discussion between President Radev and President of the Romanian Senate Călin Constantin Anton Popescu – Tăriceanu, it was pointed out that the upcoming EU presidencies of Bulgaria and Romania in 2018 and 2019 would allow both countries to define and follow common priorities.

In his speech at the forum, Radev also highlighted the policies that are taking place to create an even better investment climate in Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria has macroeconomic financial stability, which is a prerequisite for achieving even higher GDP growth and we are working to reduce administrative burden and stimulate small and medium-sized enterprises," the president said.

The head of state stressed that in the past year Bulgaria has seen a significant GDP growth of 3.4%, above the EU average, low inflation and a relatively low unemployment rate of about 7%. The president also pointed out that the reforms undertaken in vocational education and training and the stimulation of links between educational institutions and businesses are an additional factor in attracting investment.

The two sides pointed out that a particularly important joint mission for Bulgaria and Romania was to promote stability and security in Southeast Europe and to support the European perspective for the Western Balkan countries.

President Klaus Joachimas noted that only in the past three years bilateral trade has grown by 7%, and this is proof of the great potential of the two countries.