Berlin Crash Leaves 27 People Injured After Two Trams Collide on Tracks

Emergency services stormed the scene at 11:50am (local time) at the Prenzlauer Allee at the corner of Danziger Strasse in Germany's capital city of Berlin, according to express.co.uk.

Approximately 27 people have been injured in the crash in Prenzlauer Berg, according to reports.

Normally the trams would pass each other on their journey.



It remains unclear how one of them turned onto the tracks on the M10 line.