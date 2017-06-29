Berlin Crash Leaves 27 People Injured After Two Trams Collide on Tracks
Emergency services stormed the scene at 11:50am (local time) at the Prenzlauer Allee at the corner of Danziger Strasse in Germany's capital city of Berlin, according to express.co.uk.
Approximately 27 people have been injured in the crash in Prenzlauer Berg, according to reports.
It remains unclear how one of them turned onto the tracks on the M10 line.
It is believed one of the trams was partially derailed and had to be lifted back on to the track.
One of the drivers is reportedly suffering with shock.
Local reports say there are at least 50 firefighters on the scene.
German news outlet, MDR, tweeted: “Two trams collide in the district Prenzlauer Berg.
“Fire brigade and rescue workers on site.”
