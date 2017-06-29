The Retrospective Exhibition "Self - portrait" to be Held in Credo Gallery, Sofia
Provocation is a key element of her works, which the American curator Roger Conover defines as “unimitable in her ability to turn any limitation into an advantage.''
In the words of the designer, art is: "practice, communication, process, restlessness - the dynamics in which you measure your daily rhythm."
Awards and nominations:
1997 And 1998. - won the Golden Needle for avant-garde fashion.
2006 - nominated for the Golden Needle dealer of the year.
2008 - Gracia magazine nominee for woman of the year.
2009 - a kostimograph of the opera "SALOME" by Richart Strauss.
2013 - "One line seven" dance-fashion performance, Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, Pittsburg, PA, USA.
2015. - "Classical Future" art fashion project and annual catalog exhibition.
2017. - Golden Needle Designer of the Year.
