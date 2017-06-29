The Retrospective Exhibition "Self - portrait" to be Held in Credo Gallery, Sofia

On Thursday, 29th June, from 18:30 the Credo Bonum Gallery is going to present an exhibition by the famous fashion designer and contemporary artist Mariela Gemisheva, according to ViewSofia. Her Self-Portrait Installation comprises the cornerstones from her work so far. Another highlight of the event will be the premiere of her book Self-Portrait - with photographs, texts and interviews from her 20 years of artistic experience. Authors include Iara Boubnova and Demna Dimitrova, while the design was made by Kiril Zlatkov.

The exhibition will be open in Credo Bonum Gallery from 22nd June to 16th July 2017.

Mariela Gemisheva is undoubtedly one of the most Important names in Bulgarian fashion design. What’s more, she is an artist who uses the language of fashion in contemporary art, and a creator of clothes that become a form of art. The models in her fashion shows are elevated to the status of walking sculptures. Through them, the artist speaks about the feminist revolution, about the vacillations and contradictions of contemporary femininity, but also about the complicated dialogue between various social and cultural spaces.

Provocation is a key element of her works, which the American curator Roger Conover defines as “unimitable in her ability to turn any limitation into an advantage.''

In the words of the designer, art is: "practice, communication, process, restlessness - the dynamics in which you measure your daily rhythm."

Awards and nominations:

1997 And 1998. - won the Golden Needle for avant-garde fashion.

2006 - nominated for the Golden Needle dealer of the year.

2008 - Gracia magazine nominee for woman of the year.

2009 - a kostimograph of the opera "SALOME" by Richart Strauss.

2013 - "One line seven" dance-fashion performance, Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, Pittsburg, PA, USA.

2015. - "Classical Future" art fashion project and annual catalog exhibition.

2017. - Golden Needle Designer of the Year.