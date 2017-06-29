Parliament Ratifies EUR 200M Loan Agreement with GERB

The Parliament has ratified a framework agreement for a EUR 200M loan between the Council of Europe Development Bank and Bulgaria, according to BGNES. This is a mechanism for the co-financing of projects developed with EU funding under the operational programmes, co-financed by the European structural and investment funds for the 2014-2020 programming period.

The bill was adopted at second reading with 116 votes in favor, 58 against and 8 abstained.

The loan will partly cover the Bulgarian contribution to the financing of investment projects under the 2014-2020 Growth Regions, Human Resources Development 2014-2020 and Smart Growth Science and Education 2012-2020.

The Framework Agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance on 21 December 2016.

Previously, Rumen Gechev from the Bulgarian Socialist Party said that the Bulgarian government, in its motives, hides from the MPs that this loan is actually for migrants and displaced persons.

"Have you informed the Bulgarian people that we will withdraw such a loan for such a purpose? Why you will get a EUR 200M loan to implement the policies of the European Union which are denied from all Eastern European countries without Bulgaria, "Gechev said.

He pointed out that nowhere in the agreement is written how much money will go to science, how much money will be for the regions and the migrants on the other hand.