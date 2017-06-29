Zaev’s Government is at Risk After the First 100 Days in Office

The governing coalition in FYROM may be dissolved after 100 days in office, if the new bill on a wider use of the Albanian language, is not approved, according to the Independent Balkan News Agency. This warning comes from the Alliance for Albanians, which has three seats in parliament and which enabled the formation of the government led by the social democrat MP, Zoran Zaev.

Leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Ziadin Sela told IBNA that if compromise is not reached for the approval of the bill on the Albanian language within 100 days, then this party will leave the government.

“After the first 100 days of the new government in office, if a solution is not reached on the Albanian language, then there will be no compromise”, Sela says.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) says that the bill on the Albanian language must be discussed between the coalition parties and according to him, it will soon obtain the green light in Parliament. The leader of this party, Ali Ahmeti has stressed that there is an agreement which insures a broader use of the Albanian language in FYROM. But, Ahmeti hasn’t said anything if this bill will be approved before the October local government elections.

During the visit of the EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn in Skopje, PM Zoran Zaev said that the bill on a broader use of the Albanian language, will be a priority of the government. SDSM led by Zaev has said that this bill will be subject to public debate, with the involvement of experts and other public personalities of this domain.

The advancement of the Albanian language was one of the key demands of Albanian parties to be part of the joint government in FYROM. The new governing majority has 62 MPs, out of which 49 belong to SDSM, 10 belong to BDI and 3 belong to the Alliance for Albanians.